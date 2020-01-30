Keys to accelerating the transition to a smart energy future

What are the five technology roadblocks that need to be overcome to accelerate the transition to a smart future?

Suzanne Russo, chief executive officer of Pecan Street Inc., answered this question during her presentation in the e-Mobility and Smart Cities Knowledge Hub at DISTRIBUTECH International.

Russo was a luminary speaker, discussing Clean Energy’s Killer App – What it Will Take to Connect Clean Energy, Transportation and Smart Communities.

Pecan Street performs data research and product testing to accelerate the development and deployment of climate and conservation solutions.

As Russo pointed out, the future so many of us envisioned is not yet here. In majority, we’re still buying gas-powered cars and are still dependent on fossil fuels for our electricity supply.

So what are these five roadblocks? Russo says:

• Lack of high-fidelity, widespread data

• Lack of interoperability and standardization

• The need to shift DERs from specialization to optimization

• The need for real-time data exchanges

• The lack of development and application of autonomous intelligence (AI) to the grid

With regard to real-time data exchanges, Russo posited that multiple existing models and platforms already exist, citing the banking industry as one example. The energy industry could adapt these existing products to its needs, eliminating the time-consuming, expensive need to develop specific models.

And we can’t ignore the need for AI, with it being essential to operate the grid with more DERs coming online, Russo said.

Originally published on power-grid.com