Global wind capacity market value to hit +$1t by 2028

Navigant Research forecasts the global wind capacity market value to increase from more than $92b in 2019 to over $1t by 2028.

The global wind power industry is expected to install more than 626,800 MW of new capacity over the next decade.

Other key study findings include:

Installations were flat from 2017 to 2018

Some mature markets are facing flat or declining growth due to adjustments to more competitive policy environments and reductions or eliminations of subsidies

Previously anticipated declines in the market growth are being offset by increasing wind power development in countries previously not strong in wind power

The global offshore wind development is expected to experience a 16 percent compound annual growth rate by 2028

China, Taiwan and Europe are the leading markets, with the US soon to join.

Broehl, a senior research analyst with Navigant Research, said: “Growth in wind capacity is led by countries in the Asia Pacific and non-traditional markets in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Originally published on smart-energy.com