Global wind capacity market value to hit +$1t by 2028

Pamela Largue

Navigant Research forecasts the global wind capacity market value to increase from more than $92b in 2019 to over $1t by 2028.

The global wind power industry is expected to install more than 626,800 MW of new capacity over the next decade.

Other key study findings include:

  • Installations were flat from 2017 to 2018
  • Some mature markets are facing flat or declining growth due to adjustments to more competitive policy environments and reductions or eliminations of subsidies
  • Previously anticipated declines in the market growth are being offset by increasing wind power development in countries previously not strong in wind power
  • The global offshore wind development is expected to experience a 16 percent compound annual growth rate by 2028
  • China, Taiwan and Europe are the leading markets, with the US soon to join.

Broehl, a senior research analyst with Navigant Research, said: “Growth in wind capacity is led by countries in the Asia Pacific and non-traditional markets in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Originally published on smart-energy.com

