Siemens introduces new compact modular recloser

The new Siemens Compact Modular Recloser (CMR) is a cost-effective, reduced-maintenance alternative to single-phase, oil-filled reclosers. Fully rated, lightweight, configurable, and compliant to IEEE C37.60, the CMR is rated for 630 A continuous current with four shots to lockout.

It integrates the switch unit, control, and voltage power source into a single-insulated epoxy housing, for greater reliability and ease of installation.

Traditional oil-filled reclosers require maintenance every five to seven years. Comparatively, the Siemens CMR has a 25-year pole-top life that is maintenance-free, except for replacing low-cost, rechargeable batteries.

In addition, the CMR reduces operating costs, as it does not require oil to be replaced or timing mechanisms to be adjusted. Its 630 A continuous current capacity means it can be used for multiple applications and can be configured as needed – significantly reducing the amount of inventory utilities need to keep on-hand. Alternatively, the CMR can also be ordered preconfigured and dropped in place without the need for any set-up or configuration.

Troubleshooting is made easier with an integrated GPS clock that can help pinpoint the time of any of 10,000 events to within 10 milliseconds accuracy. Another key advantage of the Siemens CMR is encrypted wireless data download that makes reporting of network reliability easier, such as System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), System Average Interruption Frequency (SAIFI) and Momentary Average Interruption Frequency Index (MAIFI) data. The wireless download capability also allows operators to download data securely and safely from the ground.

A unique feature of the Siemens CMR is its ability to harvest power from line voltage instead of line current, which means the device can be self-powered even if there is no current on the line (e.g., when the device is open). Weighing less than 50 pounds, the CMR can be crossarm- or pole-mounted. Two models – 15 kV, and 27kV, both with 12.5 kA short circuit withstand – are currently available, with additional models to be released in the future.