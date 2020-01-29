Schneider Electric expands in UK to meet renewables demand

Rising demand for clean energy has driven energy technology company Schneider Electric to today announce multi-million plans to expand its UK manufacturing facilities.

The company intends to boost the capacity and productivity of its operations in Scarborough and Leeds, England, to deliver new renewable energy technologies, particularly solutions for windpower.

It also plans to build an innovation hub in Leeds to showcase sustainable energy management technologies.

Schneider Electric UK & Ireland president Mike Hughes said he believed there is “huge potential to enhance the skills, capabilities and production facilities in our sites to support the UK’s transition to renewable energy with high quality products and technology manufactured here in the UK.

“Whilst the UK economy may be showing signs of slowing down, we believe there has never been a better time to invest in renewables technology production.”

The Leeds and Scarborough sites currently specialise in making switchgear for high-voltage, medium voltage and low-voltage environments. Following the expansion, they will produce a range of switchgear for use in offshore windfarms plus other wind turbine-related technology.

Schneider Electric said that the innovation hub in Leeds will include a digital customer experience zone, a product innovation zone and what it calls an EcoStruxure control centre, which will showcase sustainable energy management solutions.

Schneider Electric’s is holding its UK Innovation Summit in Manchester today.