MHI Vestas installs flagship V174-9.5 MW prototype

The V174-9.5 MW turbine prototype has now been successfully installed at Østerild National Test Centre in Denmark, following its market launch in February 2019.

The robust test program at the Danish Test Centre Østerild will enable MHI Vestas to thoroughly monitor the reliability and performance output of the company’s flagship offshore wind turbine.

Read more

Heavyweights EDPR and ENGIE sign JV for offshore wind

Construction begins on flagship 48 MW wind farm in Vietnam

“The construction of the V174-9.5 MW prototype at Østerild is a much-needed signal that Denmark aims to retain leadership in the wind sector’s industrial testing and verification programs,” said MHI Vestas CTO, Torben Hvid Larsen. “Now, with our latest flagship turbine constructed, we look forward to putting the turbine through its paces ahead of our first commercial projects.”

With limited design changes, the V174-9.5 MW prototype builds on the proven V164 platform, generating more energy from lower wind speeds. With 85-meter blades, the turbine has a tip height of 197 meters. One V174-9.5 MW turbine will be able to provide power to an equivalent of 9000 UK households.

The 934 MW order pipeline for the V174-9.5 MW turbine comprises projects throughout Europe and Asia Pacific, with the first units scheduled for commercial installation as part of the German offshore wind projects, Baltic Eagle and Arcadis Ost 1, in 2022.

About the V174-9.5 MW

• Configured for worldwide application and engineered for IEC T

• 9.5 MW rated power, with an optimal rotor to generator ratio

• Rotor diameter of 174 meters

• 85 m blades with an optimised, load minimising design profile

• Each blade weighs 35 tonnes, same as the V164-9.5 MW blade

• Swept area of 23,779 m2, more than double the area of the London Eye

• The nacelle is 21 m long, 9 m wide and 9 m high, weighing approximately 390 tonnes

• Approximate hub height of 110 m

• Approximate tip height of 197 m