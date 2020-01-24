wef20: Industry backs Global Battery Alliance’s new guiding principles

Some 42 organisations have agreed on the 10 guiding principles developed by the Global Battery Alliance to create a sustainable battery chain by 2030.

The organisations, from the mining, chemicals, automotive and energy industries, have confirmed that they are in support of the alliance’s A Vision for a Sustainable Battery Value Chain in 2030 at the World Economic Forum.

The principles would help reduce carbon emissions from the transport and energy sectors by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

The principles will guide the development of a global digital battery information disclosure system referred to as the “Battery Passport”.

The principles include:

Maximising the productivity of batteries

Enabling a productive and safe second life use

Circular recovery of battery materials

Ensuring transparency of greenhouse gas emissions and their progressive reduction

Prioritizing energy efficiency measures and increasing the use of renewable energy

Fostering battery-enabled renewable energy integration

High-quality job creation and skills development

Eliminating child and forced labour

Protecting public health and the environment and supporting responsible trade and anti-corruption practices

Local value creation and economic diversification

“We all need batteries to power the clean revolution. However, we must ensure violations of human rights do not occur anywhere in the value chain, that local communities benefit and that battery production is sustainable. These guiding principles are an important first step to build a value chain that can deliver on this promise while supporting societies and economies at the same time”, said Dominic Waughray, managing director, World Economic Forum.

Originally published on smart-energy.com