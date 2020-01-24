Metito, JinkoSolar win contract for Bangladeshi solar

The Government of Bangladesh has awarded the Rangunia 55 MW AC grid-tied solar power plant project to a Consortium led by Metito Group together with Jinko Power and AlJomaih Group.

The project will be developed on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis under a 20-year concession agreement, which is in line with the Government’s vision to secure a more balanced energy mix and reduce environmental pollution in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), pursuant to approval from the Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR), awarded the project to the Consortium. BPDB had earlier announced the Consortium as the lowest bidder with the competitive tariff of $0.0748/kWh — the lowest tariff ever reported in Bangladesh.

Read more

Construction begins on flagship 48 MW wind farm in Vietnam

Global investment groups launch 4 GW renewable energy platform in India

The Consortium will build the power plant in Rangunia, Chattogram, on land provided by BPDB and is well-equipped to commission the project by the second half of the year 2021. The power plant will be connected to the 132/33 kilovolts Chandraghona grid substation by a single circuit, 132 kVA line.

Metito provides intelligent water management solutions and has over 60 year’s experience covering three business areas: design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. Metito has recently extended its experience developing Public-Private Partnership Projects (PPPs) in the water sector to cover the alternative energy sector, focusing on developing solar, wind and waste-to-energy power projects. Rangunia’s 55-MW grid-tied solar power plant is the first alternative energy project for Metito in Bangladesh.

Originally published on smart-energy.com