Rolls-Royce launches $5m microgrid validation centre

Rolls-Royce has launched a €5m ($5.5m) microgrid validation centre in Germany for its MTU product and solution brand.

The plant is at the headquarters of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems division in Friedrichshafen and can realistically simulate the real operation of different types and sizes of microgrids.

“Microgrids are an essential element of the energy transition, because they avoid CO2 and therefore use climate-friendly renewable energy sources – and still offer the highest security of supply,” said Andreas Schell, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Power Systems division.

He explained that for many operators of their own energy networks, a microgrid is the ideal solution because “they can make themselves completely or partially independent of the public electricity grid or feed environmentally-friendly electrical energy into the public grid”.

He added: “For us, the microgrid is even more: it is the symbol of our transformation from a motor manufacturer to a provider of integrated total solutions. We have developed far beyond the engine: we supply the entire system and, moreover, complete services for operation.”

“We see that the market is ripe for this type of energy generation. Rolls-Royce doesn’t jump on the trend – we help shape the market.”

The microgrid validation centre at Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ HQ in Friedrichshafen

