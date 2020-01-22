Enel Foundation unveiled as Knowledge Partner of Enlit Europe 2020

Enel Foundation has unveiled a global partnership extension with Clarion Energy, part of Clarion Events.

The Italian based non-profit organization is the exclusive Global Knowledge Partner for Clarion Energy’s 2020 worldwide series of Utility Week and POWERGEN events, which were recently rebranded as Enlit.

The partnership will see Enel Foundation actively support Enlit Europe, which takes place in Milan in October 27-29 with more than 20,000 visitors, 1000 exhibitors and 500 speakers expected.

Enel Foundation and Clarion Energy said that visitors to Enlit Europe in Milan will enjoy “a truly inspirational and immersive experience, with content created and curated specifically for tomorrow’s new energy professionals” with the scientific support of Enel Foundation.

João Duarte, Deputy Director of Enel Foundation, explained: “Enel Foundation will provide scientific support to define, reinforce and validate the direction of the event’s programme, with research-based knowledge to help navigate the sector convergence brought by the energy transition and the challenges of making it just for all.”

Enlit Europe director Paddy Young (left) with Enel Foundation’s João Duarte

Enlit Europe director Paddy Young added: “From source to generation and from grid to consumer, the boundaries of the sector are blurring, and this evolution is being shaped by established players, external disruptors, innovative start-ups and the increasingly engaged end-user. Enlit will bring together all of these influencers to seize current opportunities, spotlight future ones, and inspire the next generation to join the journey.”

Ahead of Enlit in Milan, the Enel Foundation’s Global Knowledge Partner deal will once again extend to Clarion’s flagship African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, which takes place in Cape Town on May 12-14.

The leading exhibition and conference for the African power, energy and water industry is celebrating its 20th edition and over 10,000 industry professionals from over 80 countries are expected to join and connect at numerous events. The event features a high-level conference programme attended by more than 300 people and free-to-attend Knowledge Hub seminars in the exhibition area.

In addition to reinforcing the connection between industry, academia and research institutions, Enel Foundation will join the Advisory Committees or Impact Circles of the events and deliver keynote addresses at the events. With particular emphasis on engaging new generations and emerging leaders, Enel Foundation will support the event’s innovation programme Initiate! as part of the mentors and panel of judges.

Clarion Energy operates more than 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors.