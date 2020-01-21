Vattenfall wins contract for 4.4 MW solar farm in Stockholm

Vattenfall has won the contract for a solar farm in Uppsala north of Stockholm.

Commissioned by the property company Vasakronan, Vattenfall is going to construct what will be one of Sweden’s largest solar farms; 11,000 solar panels in an area of about 70,000 square metres.

Vattenfall is responsible for design, installation and operation of the plant, which is planned to be commissioned before the summer.

The solar farm will have a total output of about 4.4 MW.

“Winning the procurement to construct one of Sweden’s largest solar farms makes me incredibly proud. We have a broad and competitive range of sustainable energy solutions to offer the market, which will enable us and our customers to become fossil-free within one generation,” says Ulrika Jardfelt, head of Vattenfall’s Business Unit Heat Sweden.