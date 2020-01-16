DISTRIBUTECH and Bentley bring digital twins to grid modernization

Bentley Systems, provider of digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, will be discussing its recently announced digital twin offerings for power utilities at DistribuTECH 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Energy utilities are faced with modernizing their aging infrastructure along with the new challenges of distributed energy resources at the grid edge. Furthermore, utilities must align ET (engineering technology), IT, and OT information including network GIS, reality modeling, performance, simulation, and other enterprise data across departmental and workflow silos.

Bentley Systems, through their focused presentations at DistribuTECH, will demonstrate how their OpenUtilities Digital Twin Services and new immersive services and analytics support utilities in the afore-mentioned areas.

Their presentations will further demonstrate how OpenUtilities Digital Twin Services enable organizations to identify data quality issues, visualize these issues on a map, and resolve issues using smart rules and machine learning. By leveraging Bentley and Siemens joint solutions around DER integration and interconnection, utilities can boost grid modernization and integrated power system analysis.

Alan Kiraly, senior vice president, asset and network performance for Bentley Systems, said, “In order to truly gain and act on insights that impact the performance and reliability of infrastructure assets, and also of the networks which connect them, digital twins must provide live and accurate physical and engineering data across time, effectively in 4D. Through the accessibility of cloud and web services, and our open-source platform for immersive visualization and analytics visibility, AssetWise Digital Twin Services will enable all AssetWise users, and new users, to broaden the benefits of going digital more comprehensively.”

DISTRIBUTECH International is the leading annual transmission and distribution event that addresses technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through the transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the home.

To visit the Bentley Systems team and learn more about their presentations and their cutting edge systems, pop around to booth #816 during D-TECH, January 28-30 2020.

Bentley presentations will include:

• Discussion of Bentley and Siemens’ offerings at the Bentley booth

• Information-rich presentations at the DistribuTECH Knowledge Hub