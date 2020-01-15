EU power plant contract activity shows downward trend

There were 49 power plant contracts announced in the Europe region in December 2019, marking a drop of 18 percent over the last 12-month average of 60, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in December 2019 with 49 contracts and a 35.8 percent share, followed by Generation Equipment with 25 contracts and an 18.2 percent share and T&D Equipment with 20 contracts and a 14.6 percent share during the month.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 45 Contracts and a 91.8 percent share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: Two contracts and a 4.1 percent share

Consulting & Similar Services: Two contracts and a 4.1 percent share.

Solar is top technology for Europe power plant contracts in December 2019

Looking at power plant contracts by the type of technology in the Europe region, solar accounted for 33 contracts with a 64.7 percent share, followed by wind with 16 contracts and a 31.4 percent share and nuclear with one contract and a 2 percent share.

Europe power plant contracts in December 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

KGAL Investment Management GmbH & (Germany): 440 MW from one contract

The Regulatory Authority for Energy (Greece): 327.1 MW from 32 contracts

Danish Energy Agency (Denmark): 251.8 MW capacity from seven contracts.

Europe power plant contracts in December 2019: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were: