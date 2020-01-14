Energy cloud transforms wind farm monitoring

Kallista Energy, an independent power producer (IPP) of renewable energy, has chosen Greenbyte’s data platform to upgrade and reinforce its wind farm monitoring capacity, as it expects its 213 MW wind energy portfolio in France to grow in the coming years.

The Greenbyte Energy Cloud will act as a comprehensive ‘datahub’ from which Kallista Energy can monitor asset performance, identify anomalies and tackle emerging issues.

With a large, established renewable energy asset base in long-term operation across France, developing advanced asset management approaches is essential for IPPs like Kallista Energy seeking to stay lean and efficient.

Greenbyte Energy Cloud – a monitoring and asset management platform that continues to evolve over time – will enable the IPP to more easily regulate operations and maintenance (O&M) schedules and support its commitment to high-quality technical performance standards.

Kallista Energy will also benefit from a more comprehensive overview of data from across its portfolio, allowing for swift identification of emerging issues before they have a long-term impact on asset and portfolio performance.

In this way, Kallista Energy can enhance its risk management strategy and overall decision-making, ensuring the company can continue to deliver electricity at a competitive price.

Erwann Euzenat, director of operations, Kallista Energy, said: “With a growing portfolio, we needed a reliable and scalable asset monitoring system to maintain our quality standards. We are looking forward to working with Greenbyte as they have a versatile and user-friendly technology backed by very good customer service and technical assistance.”

Guillaume Mazade, sales manager for Greenbyte, France said: “With an established, maturing renewable energy asset base in France, IPPs can continue to add value to their portfolios by optimizing their existing assets to ensure maximum availability and returns for investors. It’s important that these firms embrace software solutions that will give them the long-term flexibility to take advantage of the most advanced asset management approaches.”

With Greenbyte, Kallista Energy has the ability to select from a range of highly specialized third-party software applications, designed specifically to enhance asset performance management.