Australia, Japan agreement to usher in the future of hydrogen

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan has signed a joint statement of cooperation with Japan, bringing closer the use of hydrogen as a clean, affordable and sustainable source of energy.

Minister Canavan and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshi Kajiyama, signed the Joint Statement on Cooperation on Hydrogen and Fuel Cells to demonstrate a commitment to cooperating on the deployment of hydrogen.

Minister Canavan said Australia and Japan are well placed to maximise the opportunities presented by hydrogen, based on a long history of successful energy and resource trade.

Australia’s National

Hydrogen Strategy

“Australia is building a hydrogen production base to foster domestic growth and meet future export demand in Japan and the region. The opportunities are great. Scenarios developed for the National Hydrogen Strategy indicate an Australian hydrogen industry could generate about 8,000 jobs and about $11bn a year in GDP by 2050,” Minister Canavan said.

“Australia and Japan recognise that hydrogen is a key contributor to reducing emissions, especially when produced from renewable energy or fossil fuels combined with Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS),” concluded Minister Canavan.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said the statement of cooperation on hydrogen reaffirms our strong and long-standing trade partnership with Japan.

“Australia has long been a reliable supplier of energy needs and as global demand for hydrogen continues to grow so does the potential to turn Australia into a major global exporter of hydrogen, particularly to countries such as Japan,” Minister Birmingham said.

Australia and Japan will continue to cooperate on the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) project in Victoria, which is making progress towards establishing the world’s first international liquid hydrogen supply chain.

The statement encourages Australia and Japan to exchange views on national hydrogen strategies and safety information, as well as shape the global hydrogen market regulations.