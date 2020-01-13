Enel Green Power smashes renewable capacity records in 2019

Enel Green Power (EGP) has hit a new record in 2019 by building around 3,029 MW of new renewable capacity globally, around 190 MW more (+6.5%) than it did in 2018.

This new capacity is set to generate around 9.3 TWh in a year of full operation, avoiding the annual emission of 5.85 million tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere, contributing to the Enel Group’s goal of generating around 57% of its production from renewable sources in 2022.

Acknowledging this achievement, the firm said in a statement that this achievement is owed to the support of digital tools for the design and site supervision, leveraging on an innovative approach that includes testing of robots for automatised installation of PV panels and cables, as well as the use of drones and state-of-the-art solar tracking systems.

Renewable energy making headlines

IRENA/ADFD Project Facility approves record $1.5m of renewables funding

Azerbaijan partners with Masdar on 200 MW utility-scale solar

The new renewable capacity built by EGP in 2019 includes around 47 facilities, mainly wind (1,813 MW) and solar (1,193 MW) and were primarily distributed in Spain, Mexico, US, and South Africa.

Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power said that this achievement sets a new benchmark for the whole sector.

He added that it aligns with the firm’s 2020-2022 Strategic Plan, which foresees adding 14.1 GW of renewable capacity in the period to reach around 60 GW by 2022.

Originally published on esi-africa.com