India on the cusp of energy transition

The team from the Clarion Power & Energy Series spoke to Mr Anil Razdan, Chair of the POWERGEN India / Indian Utility Week Advisory Committee, who affirmed the urgency and importance of addressing renewable integration, e-mobility, and the future of the Indian subcontinent’s energy transition.

These and other topics will be under the spotlight at POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week taking place 05 to 07 May 2020 at the IECC, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India.

Speaking from his position as former Secretary of Power and Special Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at Indian oil and gas giant GOL, Mr. Razdan also stressed the importance of addressing issues affecting the energy industry globally – such as ensuring customer satisfaction for both emerging businesses and residential consumers, the importance of power quality, and ensuring the ongoing sustainability of the sector on the road to decarbonisation.

These topics will be addressed by global experts across the smart energy ecosystem, who will come together to form the nexus of knowledge for the energy transition.

Exclusive to delegates of POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India, the Summit Programme will encompass three tracks of high-level content over three days under the overarching theme of ‘Building a Modern Power System’, addressing the key challenges and future of a decarbonising and converging energy industry.

Themes and topics have been specially chosen to ensure industry practitioners are equipped to adapt to the fast-changing facets of the transitioning energy sector. Delegates will have access to the following plenary sessions and tracks:

Joint Inauguration Ceremony & Keynote Address

POWERGEN India – ‘An Evolving Energy Mix’

– ‘An Evolving Energy Mix’ Indian Utility Week – ‘Digital Transformation of Utility Sector’

– ‘Digital Transformation of Utility Sector’ DISTRIBUTECH India – ‘The ‘Power for All’ Conundrum’

– ‘The ‘Power for All’ Conundrum’ Joint Closing Keynote Address

With the guidance of the expert Advisory Committee, the Summit Programme has been designed to offer key insights into the most important aspects of the Indian energy evolution. Whether you are looking for inspiration from industry CEOs or vital intelligence and technology insights from the leading energy projects across India, this is where you will find it.

