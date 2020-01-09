WAPDA calls 2019 an “historic year” for Pakistan’s hydropower sector

The Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority says 2019 was a historic year for the development of water and hydropower resources in Pakistan.

Record generation of hydroelectricity was supplied to the National Grid, and construction work on the 800 MW Mohmand Dam project was initiated in May 2019.

The hydropower stations owned and operated by WAPDA provided 34.678 billion units of electricity to the system in 2019. This is 6.321 billion units more compared with 2018 at 28.357 billion units.

WAPDA says, “The optimal operation of three hydropower projects, completed last year in a phased manner, proved to be a good omen.” These projects alone generated 9.372 billion units cumulatively in 2019, with 4.741 billion units from the 1,410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, 4.519 billion units from the 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project and 0.111 billion units from the 108 MW Golen Gol Hydropower Project.

The rest of the generation was contributed by other hydropower stations, with Tarbela Hydel Power Stations at 10.831 billion units, Ghazi Barotha at 6.594 billion units, Mangla at 4.005 billion units and others at 3.986 billion units.

Hydropower is the cheapest and most environment-friendly source of electricity, WAPDA says. The contribution of WAPDA hydroelectricity to the system greatly helped the country in meeting electricity needs and stabilizing the electricity tariff for consumers during the year.

In addition, WAPDA says it achieved vital targets for the construction of mega-dams to avert the looming water crisis in the country. The construction of Mohmand Dam commenced on May 2, 2019. Mohmand Dam is the first mega multi-purpose dam undertaken during the past 51 years after Tarbela Dam, construction of which was started in 1968.

Similarly, the evaluation of bids for consultancy services and construction works of Diamer Basha Dam is almost complete. Construction of this mega-project is likely to start in the next two months, according to WAPDA.

Originally published on renewableenergyworld.com