Statkraft unveils first-of-a-kind battery project in Ireland

Statkraft has completed the 11 MW Kerry battery project in Ireland, making it possible to store locally produced wind power.

The hybrid battery-and-wind project, which combines 11 MW of battery with 23 MW of onshore wind, will be fully operational in early 2020.

“This is a landmark day for the energy market in this country and represents a very exciting milestone for power storage here. Energy storage systems further diversify our own portfolio, and this project continues our growth trajectory while complementing our extensive renewable development plans,” said Statkraft Ireland managing director, Kevin O’Donovan.

Statkraft will enter a contract with EirGrid, thereby providing reserves to the national electricity grid in the event of a sudden drop-off in supply.

Read more about battery storage

Storage fund acquires two UK battery facilities

Alfen wins Dutch battery storage deal for Uniper hybrid plant

The site is located on Statkraft’s first stand-alone Irish onshore wind project since entering the Irish market, at Kilathmoy on the Limerick / Kerry border in the south-west of Ireland. This is a seven-turbine project which has cost €30m to develop, with an output of 23 MW.

Statkraft has partnered with Fluence to deliver the project, with battery modules produced by LG Chem.

Wind generation together with other forms of renewable energy such as solar is set to play a part in Ireland’s energy mix, meaning capacity to store electricity is of paramount importance.

Image courtesy of Statkraft: Staff and management onsite at the 11 MW Kilathmoy battery project