Enel’s largest wind farm in the world is now operational

Italian multinational utility Enel has announced the operation of its 450 MW High Lonesome wind energy farm in Upton and Crockett counties in the US state of Texas.

The wind energy farm is Enel’s largest operational wind project in the Group’s global renewable energy portfolio.

Enel has invested $720m to expand the capacity of the wind energy farm to 500 MW by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The need to expand the wind farm follows the utility signing a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with food and beverage firm Danone for the delivery of 20.6 MW of energy capacity. The PPA expands the amount of energy purchased by Danone from Enel to 50 MW.

The agreement between Enel and Danone North America will provide enough electricity to produce the equivalent of almost 800 million cups of yoghurt, over 80 million gallons of milk each year and support the food and beverage company’s commitment to securing 100 per cent of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

A 295 MW portion of the High Lonesome wind energy farm will be distributed to insurer Alliance Global Corporate and Speciality and weather and risk management firm Nephia Climate.

In total, once complete, the wind farm will generate 1.9 TWh annually, while avoiding the emission of more than 1.2 million tons of carbon emissions per year.

“The start of operations of Enel’s largest wind farm in the world marks a significant achievement for our company and reinforces our global commitment to accelerated renewable energy growth,” said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power.

Originally published on smart-energy.com