Solar to power Malaysia medical manufacturing facilities

Singapore renewables company Cleantech Solar has won a deal to provide a PV system across facilities owned by multinational medical device maker Ambu in Malaysia.

The 923 kWp solar PV system will be deployed across Ambu’s manufacturing and research and development buildings in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

The PV system will be installed by Solarvest Holdings and is expected to be fully operational by the middle of this year.

Sonny Goh, Ambu’s vice-president of Penang operations, said Ambu has a goal to reduce CO 2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2025 and the solar project “takes us closer to this goal, presenting a great opportunity to demonstrate our commitment towards building a sustainable future”.

“Using the renewable electricity generated from the rooftop solar power plants to power our facilities will not only lower our operating costs, it will also reduce the carbon intensity in our daily business operations.”

Cleantech Solar founder and executive chairman Raju Shukla said that “solar adoption amongst corporate leaders is gaining momentum in Malaysia. This is further evidence that the solar technology is getting more and more cost competitive as compared to conventional power and that companies are also increasingly keen on embracing sustainable business practices.”

Cleantech Solar owns and operates more than 200 solar power plants across Southeast Asia and India, representing over 350 MW of projects, with most already in operation and the rest under construction and development.

Enlit Asia will spotlight solar developments plus all the other significant trends and drivers in Asia’s energy transition. The event takes place on 22-24 September in Jakarta, Indonesia. Click here for details.

