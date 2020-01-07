Pumped hydro on the priority list for South Australia

According to a report in The Australian, a pumped hydro project in South Australia is expected to get the green light for the Morrison government’s energy underwriting programme in 2020, after new gas plants in Victoria and Queensland were the first to be given initial approval.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was critical the government move towards the “underwriting of reliable power into the system.”

The news agency reports that three South Australian pumped hydro proposals were included on the shortlist of 12 projects hoping to get financial support under the Underwriting New Generation Investments programme, which is aimed at lowering prices, boosting competition and increasing the reliability of supply.

The pumped hydro schemes include; a Sunset Power and Delta Electricity project at Lincoln Gap, a Rise Renewables project at Baroota and a SIMEC Zen Energy proposal on the Eyre Peninsula.

There are 10 other short-listed projects under the government’s underwriting program and there is also a proposal for a feasibility study into the power needs of north Queensland, including a coal-fired power station in Collinsville.

Australia’s Draft 2020 Integrated System Plan (ISP), published earlier this month, intends to be an “actionable” roadmap for the efficient development of the National Electricity Market and calls for more pumped hydro in the system.

Originally published on renewableenergyworld.com