Doosan Heavy deploys first large gas turbine at Korea CHP project

South Korea has formally entered into the large gas turbine global competition by starting locally.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced late last month that it had signed an agreement with Korea Western Power Co. to supply a gas turbine for the Gimpo combined heat & power (CHP) plant. The demonstration project will be the first deployment of the 270-MW class turbine it has been developing in-house.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Gimpo power plant sometime this year and be completed by 2022.

Doosan Heavy Industries plans to ship the gas turbine and install it next year. The supplier then will carry out a two-year demonstration project once construction is completed at Gimpo.

Doosan has been working on large gas turbine development since 2013, buoyed by South Korean government support. The company completed final assembly of its new product in September 2019.

In-house testing has been underway at the Doosan headquarters in Changwon.

The development could eventually position DHIC into the small, but strong group of large gas turbine manufacturers including Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, GE and Ansaldo Energia.

This article first appeared in our sister title Power Engineering.