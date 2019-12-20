Statkraft takes ownership of EV charging company

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has acquired Agder Energi’s 47.5 per cent ownership in electric vehicle charging company Grønn Kontakt to take full control of the company.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Norway-headquartered Grønn Kontakt in the Nordics and positions Statkraft for further growth within the European charging market.

Norway is among the world’s most mature markets for electric vehicle charging and Statkraft believes Grønn Kontakt is in a leading position, with ten years of experience in the market.

“Electric vehicles will change the power industry in Europe, and to achieve an emission free transport sector, renewable energy must be used to charge electric vehicles,” said Statkraft president Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

“It is time to further develop Norway’s and Grønn Kontakt’s strong position, and to use our expertise and our competitive advantage to drive the electrification of the transport sector forward.”

Statkraft has been a co-owner of Grønn Kontakt since 2012. With the acquisition of Agder Energi’s shareholding, Statkraft increases its shareholding to almost 96 per cent. The remaining shareholders will be offered to sell their shares.

Statkraft said in a statement that it has a clear ambition to support further growth of the company through expanding the network of fast chargers across in Norway.

In recent years Statkraft has positioned itself in the German EV charging market with the acquisitions of E-WALD and eeMobility and is currently evaluating activities in the UK.