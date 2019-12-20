Solar investment firm wins London Stock Exchange ‘green’ accreditation

UK specialist renewable energy investment company NextEnergy Solar Fund has been awarded the London Stock Exchange’s new Green Economy Mark.

The Green Economy Mark recognises businesses and investment funds that derive over 50 per cent of their annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the Green Economy.

The London Stock Exchange launched the accreditation in October to support equity issuers implementing sustainable business models and investors who are increasingly focused on environmental products and services supporting the transition to a low carbon economy.

NextEnergy Solar Fund primarily invests in operating solar plants in the UK. Its objective is to secure attractive shareholder returns through RPI-linked dividends and long-term capital growth and it achieves this by acquiring solar plants on agricultural, industrial and commercial sites.

By the end of September, NextEnergy Solar Fund had raised equity proceeds of £792m since its initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in April 2014.