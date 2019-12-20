Ski deadline for $55m Italy cable link

International cable company Prysmian has won two major contracts with Italian transmission system operator Terna.

The first is worth €50m ($55m) and is for the development of an HVAC 150 kV power cable link between the Zuel and Somprade electrical substations in the province of Belluno. Installation is scheduled to be complete by 2020 in time for the 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina.

The second award is for another HVAC 150 kV cable system intended to improve the performance and increase the reliability of the power transmission system in Southern Italy. The deal is worth €26m with an option for a further €26m.

“We are proud to support Terna with important projects to upgrade Italy’s power grid,” said Prysmian’s Carlo Scarlata.

The cables for both projects will be manufactured at Prysmian’s factories in Pignataro Maggiore in Italy and Gron in France.