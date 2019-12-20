EDF’s Imtech acquires energy performance firm Breathe

EDF subsidiary Imtech has acquired Breathe, a UK energy performance contracts company.

EDF Energy chief executive Simone Rossi said he welcomed “Breathe into the EDF family in the UK. Their skills are a valuable addition to our group’s ability to support our customers in all their energy needs and to drive progress towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions and the fight against climate change”.

Breathe was established in 2010 to deliver engineering solutions to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, renew infrastructure, save operating costs and improve built environments.

Its experience in the UK public sector includes the provision of tailored solutions in health, education and central government. It also delivers practical solutions and value-added energy services to local authorities and commercial customers.

Imtech is jointly owned by EDF Energy and Dalkia and is a UK technical services engineering business which provides energy saving infrastructure improvement solutions for a host of clients, including the National Health Service.