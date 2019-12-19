Valmet wins automation order for battery chemicals plant

Energy technology company Valmet has received an automation order from multi-metal company Terrafame for a new battery chemicals plant in Sotkamo, Finland.

The technology involved includes its DNA automation system, an information management system, a HIMA safety system, its DNA Machine Monitoring, and a loop performance application with a server.

Valmet will also take care of engineering, testing, commissioning and training. The system equipment will be installed in five subprocess cross-connection rooms and the main control room. It will be connected to existing Valmet DNA automation systems to form one single system.

Delivery will start next summer with commissioning due by the end of 2020 and the plant will start commercial operations at the beginning of 2021.

The Terrafame factory makes nickel and cobalt sulphates needed for electric vehicle batteries.