Enel works with European Space Agency on energy security and sustainability

Italian multinational utility Enel is working with the European Space Agency to develop space-applications to support energy security as well as economic and environmental sustainability.

The two will launch a joint initiative company in the first half of next year which will focus on innovative services combining space data and other technologies to monitor public lighting, building efficiency and traffic flows to improve mobility and environmental sustainability in cities.

Space technologies will also be leveraged to reduce technical risks, such as the interference of vegetation with overhead power lines, and optimise energy services in distribution and generation.

Enel’s chief innovation officer Ernesto Ciorra said the space and energy sectors “have always been at the forefront of technology and innovation and we are working together, with the aim to boost sustainability in our cities and infrastructure, protecting the wider environment while creating shared value for us and our stakeholders”.

“Enel is committed to renewable energy and the circular economy, as we see them as the drivers to increase living standards in our communities.”

Magali Vaissiere, director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications at the European Space Agency, said working with Enel gives the agency “the opportunity to foster the development of space applications for the energy sector and in the context of circular cities”.

“We are confident that this cooperation will unlock significant business opportunities for European industry, and will showcase the potential of space to deliver solutions with environmental and socio-economic benefits at scale.”

This article first appeared in our sister title Smart Energy International