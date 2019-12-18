Dutch firm to buy energy from GE 12 MW prototype wind turbine

All of the electricity generated by GE’s Haliade-X 12 MW prototype wind turbine at the port of Maasvlakte-Rotterdam in the Netherlands is to be bought by Dutch energy company Eneco.

The prototype was said to have set a new world record this week by being the first wind turbine ever to generate 262 MWh of clean energy in 24 hours, enough energy to power 30,000 households in the region.

Over the next five years, the Haliade-X will undergo a series of tests to validate the turbine’s power curve, loads, grid performance and reliability. The tests will also allow GE to validate operational procedures for installation and services teams and obtain a Type Certificate for the Haliade-X in 2020, keeping GE on track to commercialize the turbine by 2021.

Eneco chief operating officer Frans van de Noort said the company was proud to “purchase the green power produced by the Haliade-X prototype and to get hands-on experience with this innovative and powerful new turbine that represents the future of offshore wind energy”.

John Lavelle, chief executive of Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said that “technology innovation is a key driver of the offshore wind market. The testing that the prototype will undergo is one part of a multi-faceted testing process that will enable us to commercialize the Haliade-X by 2021, just in time for the strong growth uptick we are seeing in offshore wind worldwide.”

The Haliade-X has been selected already for 4800 MW of power in three offshore windfarms: the 120 MW Skip Jack and 1100 MW Ocean Wind projects in the US, and the 3600 MW Dogger Bank project in the UK. Serial production of the Haliade-X 12 MW will start at the second half of 2021.

The global offshore wind market is projected to grow from just over 20 GW today to 190 GW by 2030 according the Global Wind Energy Council, and the International Energy Agency has projected that the total investment in offshore wind could top $1 trillion by 2040.