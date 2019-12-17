Wärtsilä and Aggreko to modernize power generation at Malian gold mine

Wärtsilä has announced the first order of its innovative new Modular Block solution for power generation to Aggreko, a global provider of mobile, modular power, temperature control and energy services.

Four Wärtsilä Modular Block enclosures with one medium-speed 32 engine in each, will provide 40 MW of energy to Resolute Mining’s Syama off-grid gold mine in Mali, Africa.

The Modular Block order was placed by Aggreko in November 2019. This contract is the first one signed under the cooperation agreement between Wärtsilä and Aggreko, announced in June this year.

The Modular Block solution will replace the existing diesel generators currently powering the mine. Thanks to the high efficiency of the engines the new solution will create substantial monthly savings in fuel costs. Fast-starting and load-following capabilities will facilitate the integration of renewables into the mine’s energy system. The mine will be powered by a reliable, flexible and affordable solution, which will help to enhance the mine’s environmental impact.

Three Modular Blocks, providing a total of 30 MW of power will be installed next to the existing power station in 2020. The fourth 10 MW Modular Block will be installed in 2022.

The agreement with Aggreko includes an option to add a fifth 10 MW unit to the power plant. The scalability of Wärtsilä Modular Block solution enables the mine to add additional power capacity if needed to support future growth.

“The Wärtsilä Modular Block supports our technology investment strategy and when included as part of a hybrid solution, has enabled us to offer Resolute an extremely cost-effective solution for 16 years”, addresses Stephane Le Corre, strategy and development director at Aggreko.”

“The Wärtsilä Modular Block solution opens up exciting new opportunities, both for permanent and rental electricity generation. We are delighted to be partnering with Aggreko in this rapidly growing market, and this first order is encouraging for the future success of our cooperation,” added Jean Nabb, director, strategic partnerships, Wärtsilä Energy Business.