Vestas to deliver 132 MW Poland windfarms

Danish windpower company Vestas has received a 132 MW order for three windfarms in Poland.

The deal is with Akuo Energy and covers the Wielowies, EP 44 and Gniew projects.

All three will comprise tailored solutions including site-specific rotor sizes, ratings and hub heights. Wielowies will feature 19 of Vestas’ V136-3.45 MW turbines and one V126-3.45 MW turbine that will all be operating at 3.3 MW. The EP 44 project consists of 22 V110-2.0 MW turbines while the Gniew windfarm comprises 11 V110-2.0 MW.

The three projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, which is designed to lower turbine downtime and optimise energy output.

The contract also includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 15-year service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020, with commissioning planned for the third and fourth quarter.